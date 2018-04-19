Himachal Pradesh: 6 killed, 2 injured as car falls into deep gorge in Shimla

The car was on its way to Nerwa from Pauria when the accident took place

A car carrying six people, including three women, fell into a deep gorge near Nerwa in Chopal area of Himachal Pradesh. An official said that all the six passengers were killed and two others injured in the mishap.

The car was on its way to Nerwa from Pauria when the accident took place. Five people died on the spot while one person succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital, the official said.

The deceased were identified as Sunil, Rajinder Gazta, Kalawati, Shanta Devi, Devi Singh and Kalpana, he said, adding that the injured were admitted to a hospital in Nerwa.

