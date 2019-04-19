Himachal Pradesh Board Result 2019 Class 12: Where and How to check

results

The Himachal Board result will be declared on the official website of the board i.e hpbose.org. Here's how students can check their results hassle free

The HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 will be declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. According to the latest news, the Himachal Pradesh Class 12 Board result is expected to be announced tomorrow i.e. 20th April 2019. Students and candidates who are anxiously awaiting their HP Board Class 12 result 2019 can check their results on Himachal Pradesh Board's official website hpbose.org. However, it would be simpler for students to check their HP Board 12th Result 2019 on Jagran Josh.

The HP Board 12th Result will be a turning point for the students as it will help them to decide the choice of undergraduate programme that they would like to pursue in college. Therefore, it becomes extremely crucial for the students and candidates to get their hands on the right HP Board 12th Result 2019.

In order to stay updated about the latest news and updates regarding the HP Board 12th Result, students are requested to bookmark 'Jagran Josh' page and visit it regularly for the latest updates.

The students and candidates of Himachal Pradesh board are advised to steer away from all rumours and access their Class 12th Result from reliable sources in order to avoid or any kind of misunderstanding.

Check your results at hpbose.org. and www.jagranjosh.com.

Students and candidates of HP Board must note that the results will be first made available online on the official website of Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education i.e. hpbose.org. Due to high-traffic-volume, students may face technical problems while accessing their results and are thus advised to check their HPBOSE 12th Class Result 2019 on Jagran Josh. Here's how:

Go to hp12.jagranjosh.com

Enter your admit card information and other personal details

Click on submit to obtain your result

After checking your results, take a print out for provisional admission

Post checking their results, students of HP Board Result 2019 Class 12 are advised to take a printout of the same for future reference purpose as it will help them to take provisional admission until the original documents are made available by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

Rechecking and Re-evaluation of papers:

Post the declaration of the results, the Himachal Pradesh Board will also provide the opportunity to the students who wish to clarify doubts or get their results re-evaluated. Students can avail the option of rechecking and re-evaluation by formally applying to the board in writing with the requisite fee for rechecking and re-evaluation process. The detailed procedure of the same will be notified by HP Board on their official website.

Improvement/ Supplementary/ Compartmental Exam: Students and candidates who have not fared well or have failed their HP Board Class 12 exams can re-appear once again. Students can register for the Improvement/ Supplementary/ Compartmental Exam and take a second chance in order to improve their score or even clear papers in which they have failed. These exams will be conducted in the month of June 2019 and the detailed notification regarding the same will be issued by the Himachal Pradesh Board on their official website soon.

