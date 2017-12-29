Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on PM Narendra Modi

This was Thakur's first meeting with the Prime Minister after taking over as Chief Minister

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here.

Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur

This was Thakur's first meeting with the Prime Minister after taking over as Chief Minister on December 27, an official statement said, terming it a courtesy call.

Modi was in Shimla along with his cabinet colleagues and Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Thakur and his cabinet.

Except for the headline, the story has not been edited by mid-day online. This story is taken from a syndicated feed & is published on AS IS basis.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, current affairs from Mumbai, local news, crime news and breaking headlines here

Download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get updates on all the latest and trending stories on the go