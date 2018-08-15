Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur says state is on fast-track to inclusive growth

national

"A policy was introduced to complete developmental works in a time-bound manner and all departments were entrusted with 100 days of goal so that the government machinery could be geared up for public delivery," Thakur said

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Wednesday said the state was on the fast-track to ensure inclusive growth.

"A policy was introduced to complete developmental works in a time-bound manner and all departments were entrusted with 100 days of goal so that the government machinery could be geared up for public delivery," Thakur said in his address at the state-level Independence Day function here in Kangra district.

He said good governance, diversification in agriculture, employment generation, better law and order, housing for all and check on drugs, mining and forest mafia were among the top priorities of the government. 'Jan Manch' has emerged as a useful and effective tool of communication and establishment of a direct link with the masses of the state.

"This programme has proved a better medium of providing feedback to the government as well as quick redressal of the people's grievances," he added. Thakur earlier hoisted the national flag and took salute of contingents of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), state police, Home Guards and the National Cadet Corps (NCC).

