Himachal Pradesh Congress asks Rahul Gandhi not to quit as party chief
The resolution urged Gandhi to take back his resignation for the sake of the party and the country
On May 29, 2019, the Himachal Pradesh Congress urged party President Rahul Gandhi not to resign following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections in the country. State Congress President Kuldeep Rathore, who chaired a meeting of the state unit, unanimously passed a resolution in this regard and sent it to the Congress Working Committee for perusal.
The state executive of the #HimachalPradesh #CongressCommittee on May 29 urged party President #RahulGandhi to withdraw his #resignation from the party after the poll debacle in the country.#Dangal2019 #LokSabhaElection2019— IANS Tweets (@ians_india) May 29, 2019
Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/V4MhSUd3Pn
The resolution urged Gandhi to take back his resignation for the sake of the party and the country. At the meeting, six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh said that at this crucial moment, there was a need to strengthen the hands of Rahul Gandhi. "The country and the party needs his leadership."
Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri said the main agenda of the BJP was to make a Congress-free India. "For this reason, they are trying to dislodge Rahul Gandhi from the post of presidentship."
"Our foremost priority is to persuade Rahulji to change his mind as he is only one who can provide the best leadership to the party," Rathore told reporters.
He admitted that "the party needs to do an introspection to look into reasons for its defeat and this needs to be done once Rahulji re-assumes charge". The Congress lost all four Lok Sabha seats to the BJP in Himachal Pradesh.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi lost the Amethi seat to Union Minister Smriti Irani by nearly 50 thousand votes. The 2019 Lok Sabha Elections is the first election fought by the Congress party with Rahul Gandhi as party President. During his campaign, Rahul had repeatedly said that the opposition will oust the Modi government. Rahul Gandhi was elected Congress chief in December 2017 at the culmination of party's organisational elections. Sonia Gandhi had helmed the Congress for almost 19 years of which the party led a government at the Centre with its allies for 10 years.
