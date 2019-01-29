Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat express grief over George Fernandes' demise

national

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur expressed grief over the death of former defence minister George Fernandes on Tuesday. In his condolence message, the governor said Fernandes was not only an exceptional trade union leader but also an upstanding journalist and politician.

"He was one of the leaders who raised their voice against the Emergency. His valuable, frank and farsighted contributions to our country will always be remembered," Devvrat said.

The chief minister said Fernandes was one of the most effective voices for the rights of the poor and marginalised. His contribution to the defence of the country between 1998-2004 will always be remembered, "especially for his bold decisions towards strengthening the forces", the chief minister said. Thakur prayed for peace for the departed soul.

George Fernandes, the Defence Minister of India, during the Atul Bihari Vajpayee government passed away at the age of 88 today due to prolonged illness, his family sources said. Recently, he had also contracted swine flu. He had a cold and cough and was taken to the Max Hospital in Saket by his wife, Liela Fernandes, earlier in the day when doctors said that the veteran leader was already dead. George Fernandes was a politician, journalist, trade unionist, agriculturist and member of the Rajya Sabha. George Fernandes had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He was an important member of the Janata Dal and had also founded the Samata Party. Fernandes was born in Mangalore on June 3, 1930. During the 1975 emergency, Fernandes was arrested and tried in the Baroda dynamite case. However, he contested the 1977 elections from jail and won the Muzaffarpur constituency in Bihar.

