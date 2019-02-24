Himachal Pradesh: Nitin Gadkari launches Rs 4,459 crore highway projects

national

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion of laying of foundations

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road, Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Sunday laid foundation stones for Rs 4,459.24 crore highway projects at Gaggal town on Sunday.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur was also present on the occasion of laying of foundations with a click of the mouse.

During his day-long visit to the hill state, Gadkari laid the foundation stone for four-laning of 37.05 km stretch, from Punjab-Himachal border to Sihuni, of the National Highway 154 to be completed at a cost of Rs 1,572.90 crore, a government statement said.

He also laid the foundation stone for the 104.60 km Paonta Sahib-Gumma-Feduzpul section of the National Highway 707, to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1,356 crore.

The other highway projects included 109.75 km Hamirpur-Mandi section of the National Highway 70 and the 15.75 km Una-Bhiroo section of the National Highways 503A.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever