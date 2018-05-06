Search

Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhawan lodges police complaint

May 06, 2018, 00:19 IST | PTI

On receiving the audio recording and after going through its contents, Raj Bhawan officials cross cross-checked officers, after, Advisor to Governor, Shashi Kant Sharma, said

The Himachal Pradesh Raj Bhawan on Saturday lodged a complaint after receiving an audio clip in which a person is purportedly heard threatening Haryana bureaucrats by impersonating a Governor House official, the advisor to the governor said. 

He said a police complaint has been filed and the matter is being investigated.

