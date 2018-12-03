Himachal Pradesh: Three dead, two injured as car plunges into gorge

Dec 03, 2018, 15:49 IST | ANI

The deceased and injured aged, between 25 and 30 years old, were identified as the residents of Delhi

Representational Image

At least three persons were killed and two others critically injured after a car they were travelling in plunged into a gorge near Shillai in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur.

As per reports, the deceased and injured aged, between 25 and 30 years old, were identified as the residents of Delhi.

The injured were rushed to the nearby Paonta Sahib Hospital.

The police investigation in the matter is currently underway.

Further reports are awaited.

