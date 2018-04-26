Himachal Pradesh to introduce free heli-ambulance services

An approval was also given to set up health care transformation project named TATA Digital Nerve Centre Platform (DiNC) in Kullu





The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet on Thursday gave its nod to Helimission of Switzerland to introduce free heli-ambulance services for trekkers and tourists with the assistance of Lady Willingdon Hospital. This will go a long way in strengthening the health transport services and timely air lifting of the patients particularly from remote and tribal regions of the state, a government statement said.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

An approval was also given to set up health care transformation project named TATA Digital Nerve Centre Platform (DiNC) in Kullu.

DiNC is a service-led platform model that facilitates to and fro communication between patients, hospitals and doctors irrespective of their geographical locations.

It helps screen basic symptoms, facilitates doctor consultations and sends alerts for follow-up and manages records of the patients.

The Cabinet also gave the nod to fill 1,235 posts of Transport Multi-Purpose Assistant in Himachal Road Transport Corp.

It accorded its approval to fill 200 posts of clerk and 25 posts of Junior Scale Stenographer in the Secretariat Administration Department, besides appointing 100 Junior Engineers (Civil) and 20 Junior Engineers (Mechanical) in the Public Works Department.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever