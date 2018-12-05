Himachal resident arrested in Mumbai with 1.3kg charas

crime

Representation picture

A 38-year-old photographer was arrested with 1.3 kg of charas worth Rs 6.5 lakh from Chunabhatti by the Ghatkopar unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell, an official said on Tuesday.

Police identified the accused as Himachal Pradesh native Lilamani Roliram Chauhan alias Cunni and stated that he had come to supply 'Manali cream' (street lingo for charas from Parvati Valley in that state).

"Chauhan was waiting for his customers near a bus stop at Sion on the Eastern Express Highway when he was caught," the official said. He was charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and a local court remanded him in police custody till December 10, he added.

