Himalayas are heavenly

Food: authentic

Ambience: confusing

Service: Prompt

Cost: Reasonable

Verdict: 1.5/4

Since it first opened in May last year, Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, has been the place we’ve sought out for a bowl of cheesy ema datchi, a comparatively milder version of what’s served in Bhutan and Darjeeling in terms of heat, which goes splendidly with a fluffly tingmo or plain momo. So, when we head there one weekday evening, we’re expecting a similar experience.

The rooftop seating

But we are a tad confused as we step in. Though it was set up on the ground floor the last time we came, attendants redirect us to the sixth floor, which turns out to be the rooftop of Raasta, the parent company that took over the Delhi-based Himalayan eatery and brought it to Mumbai. It’s pretty; fairy lights brighten up the space, which would otherwise be almost pitch-dark, but there’s no signage for Yeti, except on the menu that is handed to us, along with a separate one for Raasta.

Mutton momos

As we order mutton momos (Rs 275), we’re informed that the Yeti menu is a permanent pop-up at Raasta. This means you get to order alcohol in the otherwise spirit-free eatery. The piping-hot momos arrive within 10 minutes, as we bob our heads to an old Kygo track. The momos are juicy, have enough filling and a thin casing, all impossible traits to find in the momos served across Mumbai’s eateries. And the accompanying trio of chutneys is just as we remember from our previous visit — a smoky and moderately spicy red one, an orange one that packs a punch of spice, and a white, soothing peanut dip, making each bite a heady adventure for the palate.

Tingmo

For mains, we get the sha datchi (Rs 375) and vegetarian thakali thai (Rs 525) to soak in the flavours of Bhutan and Nepal in one meal. The Bhutanese datchi is creamy, cheesy and comforting, with smaller chunks of chicken than we remember from last time, which works well with small bits of the tingmo that it is served with. The tingmo has improved leaps and bounds from last time. The hard base we had bit into last time isn’t there. It’s fluffy enough and not flat like it was before.

Sha datchi

The Nepali thali is served with mushroom, dal, rai ko saag, prio aloo, gundruk sadeko, bitter gourd fritters, raddish achar, papad, curd and rice. The dal is homely, and just the right texture for us to pour over some rice while gundruk (dry, fermented bits of spinach) adds the smoky texture and a hint of crunch. This is the ideal bite; the earthiness of the dal is enhanced with the robust gundruk, while the raddish pickle lends a tinge of heat and sourness.



The Guide first reviewed Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen in May 2019. We conduct select, anonymous follow-ups to assess maintenance of standards

We next indulge in the rai saag, piro aloo and fritters; it’s similar to the way it’s eaten in Nepal. The mushroom preparation is disappointing; it’s not dried enough but we guess that‘s as difficult to source in Mumbai, just as gyuma is. A Tibetan version of sausages that the Delhi outlet is famous for, Gyuma has been impossible to source and make in Mumbai since the eatery’s inception. When we ask for it, we’re told it’s going to be off the menu as it’s not been available. Well, we’ll be back soon for the rest of their fare. Or rather, order in.

At Yeti - The Himalayan Kitchen, 6th floor, Rohan Plaza, 5th Road, Khar West.

Time 12 pm to 10 pm

Call 9833164392

Food review rating: 4/4 EXCEPTIONAL, 3/4 EXCELLENT, 2/4 VERY GOOD, 1/4 GOOD, 0.5/4 AVERAGE

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates