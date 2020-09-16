Himani Shivpuri: I am very careful, masked, use sanitiser all the time, yet caught COVID-19

Veteran actor Himani Shivpuri was tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. And in an interview recently, she talked about the pandemic and how one shouldn't take this lightly.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress stated, "People have been mislead by these things, that recovery rate is high, mortality rate is low, and beginning to get careless. This pandemic is there, and rising at an alarming rate. One gets surprised how the hell did they get it."

She added, "I am very careful, masked, use sanitiser all the time, sanitise all surfaces, even my make up room, and despite that, I still caught it. This means it's a strong strain of virus. We have to be careful and not become complacent." The actress also talked about how the producer of the show she was shooting for helped her during this time.

She revealed, "She recommended me the doctor, who helped me get a room. They went out of the way, and asked if I need money, I told them I am fine right now, but if there's anything I would definitely tell them." The actress has recovered and also spoke about t he panic that follows after you're tested positive.

She stated, "You feel you can't be the person who has got it, I had been praying. But the way it's spreading around… I was shooting, so one is bound to come in contact with a COVID 19 positive person. I got it, then I was admitted in the hospital. Before that temperature had been high, I was imagining all sorts of things, imagination is the worst."

Shivpuri is known for films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, Chal Mere Bhai, Hadh Kar Di Aapne, Dhai Akshar Prem Ke, Kismat Konnection and was also seen with Ranbir Kapoor in Besharam.

