Himansh Kohli: Ganpati is one festival where everyone comes together

Ganpati is a very special time for actor Himansh Kohli and he plans on celebrating it with much fervour

Himansh Kohli

Ganpati is a very special time for actor Himansh Kohli and he plans on celebrating it with much fervour. Talking about his plans, he says, "I don't have a Ganpati at home, but there's is one in my society. I participate as much as possible and make sure we all come together and have lots of fun. I plan to do the same thing year," he says, adding, "I have a few friends who keep Ganpati and I go to their places and enjoy the festivities along with music, dance, pooja (of course!) and lots of calories! But, saal mei ek hi baar toh Ganpati aata hai and I can't resist participating in this grand celebration."

Ask him what Ganpati means to him, and he says, "Ganpati has taught me how to rejoice. When I was new to the city, frankly, it did not look appealing to me. But, when I actually stepped out, after my friends nagged me, I loved it. And I loved it so much that I don't miss any little celebration related to the festival. Ganpati teaches us inclusion and not exclusion. We learn to celebrate and share good vibes of the festival with everyone, no matter who it is. Also, Bombay's life is such that no one has time for each other, and Ganpati is one festival where everyone comes together for a humongous celebration."

