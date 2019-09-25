Himansh Kohli on breakup with Neha Kakkar: I never felt like talking about it

Singer Neha Kakkar and actor Himansh Kohli were head over heels in love with each other. After doing their music video, 'O Humsafar,' their onscreen and offscreen chemistry became the talk of the town. However, due to reasons unknown, their relationship went kaput. While Neha Kakkar vented out her anger and emotions and even admitted to being depressed because of it, Himansh stayed silent.

After almost a year of parting ways, Himansh Kohli has spoken about Neha Kakkar in an interview with Hindustan Times. When the actor was asked why he did not share his side of the story, the Yaariyan actor said, "It has been a year now, and looking back, I never felt like talking about it."

The O Saki Saki singer was very vocal and expressive about her breakup. Her Instagram posts were filled with sad quotes and posts, indirectly pointing at the breakup. Later, the singer confessed that she regrets breaking up with Himansh, and asked her followers and fans to not judge him.

Speaking further, the Humse Hai Life actor said, "Whatever happened has happened. I can't change it now. I still respect and wish the best for [Neha]. In bad times, we don't stop respecting each other. She's a fabulous artist and a wonderful person. I just wish that she gets whatever she wants in life, and blessed with happiness and good health."

It's not clear whether the two share a cordial relationship with each other now. When the publication asked if they would work together in the near future, Himansh Kohli said, "Why not, why will I say no to good work. If good offers come our way, as a professional, I'd definitely work with her. Our song, Oh Humsafar (2018), was a huge hit and got millions of views. People still say nice things about it. So, I will never say no to working on an interesting project with Neha."

The 29-year-old further added that he wants to occupy his mind with positive memories and let go of the negativity. "That's the way ahead in life. At this point in my life, I really don't have time for love. I think I should be working now. The focus is on my career. I'm in a happy space with opportunities coming my way, and I want to make the most of it," says Himansh, who will be seen in a web show soon.

Neha Kakkar had made her relationship official with Kohli on the sets of Indian Idol - a singing reality show. Kakkar was one of the judges on the show, and soon after going public, they went their separate ways.

