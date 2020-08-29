Himansh Kohli's family tests COVID-19 positive, the actor tests negative

Actor Himansh Kohli has been spending time with his family in Delhi during the ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus. While he has been entertaining his fans through his social media, he just announced that his family - Father, mother, and sister - have tested positive for COVID 19 while he has tested negative.

The versatile star, who made his Bollywood debut with Yaariyan and has worked in multiple-hit music videos, released a statement where he asked for everyone to pray for him and family.

Himansh is the latest Bollywood actor to join the list of celebrities who have been affected by the pandemic. Others like Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, singer Kanika Kapoor, actor Kiran Kumar and television names Parth Samthaan, Shrenu Parikh have been tested COVID 19 and recovered.

Himansh posted the news on his Instagram account which read, "Since the last 2-3 days mom, Dad and my sister Disha were having symptoms of viral infection, including mild fever. Recently, we all got tested for Novel Coronavirus -- Mom, Dad, and Disha have tested positive with mild COVID 19 infection and I have tested negative. We are home quarantined, taking all precautions, and are thankful to the government authorities for all the help and advice. Hats off to all the people working hard to make sure we are all safe. I hope we come out of it and recover very soon. Need your love and prayers."

