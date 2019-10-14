Himansh Kohli's video experiencing the thrill of sky diving is amusing

Himansh Kohli, who has been in the news for his break-up with singer Neha Kakkar, has moved on. The Sweetiee Weds NRI (2017) and Yaariyan (2014) actor is ticking things off on his bucket list. He experienced the thrill of sky diving in Dubai.

"Jumping from 13,000 feet, I was howling, praying, crying and celebrating till I touched base," he says. The adventure enthusiast wants to next try his hand at cliff diving and deep sea scuba diving.

Another amusing video, that was shared by Himansh Kohli is here:

After doing their music video, 'O Humsafar,' their onscreen and offscreen chemistry became the talk of the town. However, due to reasons unknown, their relationship went kaput. While Neha Kakkar vented out her anger and emotions and even admitted to being depressed because of it, Himansh stayed silent. He does not want to divulge details about what went wrong in his relationship with Kakkar. It is a closed chapter of his life.

But Himansh Kohli wouldn't mind collaborating with Neha Kakkar if good offers come his way. Himansh was quoted saying he will never say no to good work and as a professional, the actor would definitely work with her. Their song, Oh Humsafar (2018), was a huge hit and got millions of views. In fact, the actor said he still gets to hear nice things about their chemistry in the song video. And hence, Himansh will never say no to working on an interesting project with Neha.

Meanwhile, there had been reports claiming that Himansh will be entering the Bigg Boss house this year. However, he refuted rumours saying, "I like the show, it's a good concept and I like how bhai (host Salman Khan) leads the show and keeps everyone entertained.But, I am not part of it.

Himansh said he finds the show "amusing, emotional and a mixed bag". "But I don't prefer to get addicted to something which requires a lot of time away from work. This is why I don't follow it religiously," he said.

