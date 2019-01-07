Himanshu Malhotra: The response of Share and Grow Spotlight Season 2 has been fantastic

television

Himanshu Malhotra talks about his chat show Share and Grow Spotlight Season 2's response

Himanshu Malhotra

Actor Himanshu Malhotra is back with the first episode of the second season of his chat show Share and Grow Spotlight and we are impressed. Not only has the actor maintained the finesse and style with which he hosted the first season, but the show has only got bigger and better!

"The response has been fantastic, fortunately, viewers are finding it really interesting and engaging. I am very happy. My guest, Karan Wahi has been a great inspiration for so many people and a lot of people idolize him too. I am very happy that he was on board for Share and Grow Spotlight," says Himanshu.

The show radiates a lot of positivity, which is its USP, says Himanshu. "First of all, we try to keep things very real. There are no placards, it has to be very a very heart-to-heart conversation about life. It's a conversation where they can share their experiences, failures and success which can apparently help other's in their journey since their fans idolise them. Guests also give some kind of advice, guidance or inspiration to the people who are watching so that they can become better versions of themselves in the process and probably become more successful in their lives," he says.

The actor says that he would love to have his show aired on a wider platform. "I would love to have a chat show on a channel but no deal has been cracked as yet. These kinds of shows work on digital mediums as well. I hope it happens in the future and reaches out to more people," he says.

Ask him which he enjoys more acting or hosting, and he says, "I think both have different prerogatives. In acting, you only think about yourself, your character, your look..but in a chat show, you have to make the guest comfortable making sure not to create any kind of controversies because our's is not that kind of show. The idea is not to prick anyone. The idea is to respect their privacy too because they are kind, sweet and gracious."

