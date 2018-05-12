Himanshu Roy cared about everyone says gym staff

Gym staff remember their favourite member, put up posters as tribute



A poster put up at the gym

Former ATS chief Himanshu Roy's suicide also shocked everyone at the gym he went to for past 16 years. QI Gym officials and staff members said Roy had helped many of them. The staff has put up posters of their favourite member on the premises as a tribute to him.

A gym administrator, Dhiraj Pardeshi, said, "He was our member for the past 16 years. He had so much positive energy and had helped many of us. Whenever he found any of us worried, he would always ask why and try to guide and motivate us. He was here even on Thursday. He talked to all of us as always. We had seen him recovering from the disease. He was happy about it."

Another staff member, Sabba Shaikh, who couldn't stop her tears, said, "A month ago I withdrew Rs 15,000 from the bank to pay for the admission of my son. But my purse went missing. I couldn't find it. I came to the gym and was crying, narrating the incident to my colleague, when Roy sir asked me what happened. I told him. He immediately called his employee and gave me a cheque for Rs 15,000 and told me to pay the fees. I told him that I would return the money on a monthly basis. But, he sternly told me not to return it and concentrate on my son's studies."

