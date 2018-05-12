himanshu Roy knew each of us by name, says orderly

Orderly, who worked with Roy for 5 years, remembers man 'who motivated others'



Himanshu Roy

Nanath Sarvatkar, who worked directly under IPS officer Himanshu Roy, has been badly shaken by the news of his death. Speaking to mid-day, Sarvatkar sounded like he had been crying. He said he found it unbelievable that Roy, who was such a confident person and motivated others, could take such an unexpected step.

Sarvatkar, who has worked with him for five years, said, "I was his orderly when he was joint commissioner of police (crime) for four years, and later when he was transferred to ADD, I was with him for a year. He used to come to office around 10 am and be there for 10-12 hours straight. I have seen him working hard during several important cases, namely Shakti Mills gang rape and IPL spot fixing. He never avoided anyone who came to meet him and was ready with a solution for everyone's problems."

"I will miss him and everything he did for us. He used to celebrate birthdays or happy moments of all staff members. He was friendly with the staff and knew each one by name."

