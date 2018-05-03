Buddha actor Himanshu Soni is part of the stage musical, Amrapali in Thailand



Himanshu Soni

Neeli Chatri Waale and Buddha actor Himanshu Soni has landed an acting offer in Thailand. He is part of the stage musical, Amrapali. With Indian soaps being a big draw in Bangkok, Himanshu is trying his luck on the stage. As the play is in Thai, he has to lip sync. It's tough but he is doing his best.

Himanshu Soni recent trip to Bodh Gaya was truly amazing and helped the actor reflect on himself. "I really enjoyed my trip to Bodh Gaya. It was so relaxing and rejuvenating. We are so busy with our work in Mumbai, that we have no time left for self-reflection. I feel trips like these give you that much needed time to reflect on the direction you are going in life and think of what needs to be changed," says the actor.

The actor adds that he visited Bodh Gaya for the first time and loved it. "This was my first visit there. I could feel a lot of positivity in myself when I visited Bodh Gaya. It is a very important pilgrimage site for Buddhists. The place itself is so positive. I was a different person when I left the place. I would love to go again."

