Himesh Reshammiya gets married to longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor, see photos

Himesh Reshammiya tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor last night in a traditional Hindu ceremony at the singer-actor's residence. The ceremony was a close-knit affair with just close family and friends, including Himesh's parents and his son Swaym.

Himesh Reshammiya is excited to embark on this new journey and mentioned, "I am really happy that Sonia and me have started this new journey, she is a lovely girl and I have loved her unconditionally and the same is with her". Talking about this new journey, his lovely bride Sonia Kapoor, who was dressed in a pink lehenga gushed, "Himesh is a wonderful human being and my soul mate. He means the world to me and I am very happy to start this beautiful journey with him."

The couple will be leaving for their honeymoon on Sunday. Post marriage Himesh will be announcing two new films as an actor. His wife Sonia will not be taking up any acting offers now as she wishes to focus on family.

This is Himesh Reshammiya's second marriage with Sonia Kapoor after his divorce with ex-wife Komal. They had filed for divorce in 2016 and was granted the divorce on June 07, 2017. Talking about the divorce, Komal had issued a statement, "I and Himesh completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family."

Talking about her equation with Sonia, she had said, "There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member."

On the other hand, Himesh had said, "In a statement, Himesh Reshammiya said, "Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship, me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our decision and yet Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family."

