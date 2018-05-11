Himesh Reshammiya is all set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor

Himesh Reshammiya is all set to marry longtime girlfriend Sonia Kapoor. This is the singer-music composer's second marriage. He was earlier married to Komal



Himesh Reshammiya with Sonia Kapoor

It's raining weddings this year. After Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's lavish wedding ceremony and reception party, actress-host Neha Dhupia surprised the nation with the sudden announcement of her marriage with 'best friend' Angad Bedi. Well, if you thought you are done with the wedding season, hold your breath, as we have another Bollywood couple tying the knot.

Music composer-singer Himesh Reshammiya is all set to get hitched with girlfriend Sonia Kapoor on May 11, 2018. The couple will have an intimate wedding ceremony with a set of close friends and family. Talking about it, the singer's spokesperson said, "A simple ceremony will be held on the night of 11th May at his residence. The ceremony will be a close-knit affair with just close family and friends. Himesh's parents and son Swaym will also be present for the occasion."

This is Himesh Reshammiya's second marriage with Sonia after his divorce with ex-wife Komal. They had filed for divorce in 2016 and was granted the divorce on June 07, 2017. Talking about the divorce, Komal had issued a statement, "I and Himesh completely respect each other and are jointly going with this decision to part ways legally but mutual respect will always be there between us as I am a part of his family and will always be, and the same is with him towards my family."

Talking about her equation with Sonia, she had said, "There are compatibility issues in our marriage but we respect each other immensely. Nobody else should be dragged into this matter and nobody else is responsible for this and the reason for our marriage not working is only and only compatibility. Sonia is not responsible for this at all and our son Swaym and our family loves Sonia just like a family member."

On the other hand, Himesh had said, "In a statement, Himesh Reshammiya said, "Sometimes in life mutual respect becomes most important and giving due respect to our relationship, me and Komal have amicably decided to part ways legally as husband and wife and there is no problem whatsoever with this decision amongst us and our family as every member of the family have respected our decision and yet Komal is and will always remain a part of our family and I will always be a part of her family."



Watch video:

Also Read: Himesh Reshammiya: Iulia Vantur Has Bollywood Mainstream Voice

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates