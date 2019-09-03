Himesh Reshammiya recreates Ashiqui Mein Teri for his upcoming movie Happy Hardy And Heer

bollywood

Himesh Reshammiya also recorded another track 'Aadat' for the same with Ranu Mondal for which he had posted a glimpse of alaap of the song

After an epic blockbuster "Teri Meri Kahani" from his upcoming movie 'Happy Hardy And Heer'. Himesh is recreating his track 'Ashiqui Mein Teri' for his upcoming movie, rendering his voice along with Ranu Mondal. He also recorded another track 'Aadat' for the same with Ranu Mondal for which he had posted a glimpse of alaap of the song and now for 'Ashiqui Mein Teri'.

Himesh posted the making of the track on his Instagram and also mentioned that the production of the song is still in progress. This is just a scratch, more is yet to come. Himesh quoted, "Thank you, everyone, for bringing this unadulterated smile on Ranu ji's face; her versatility and confidence is growing with each song".

