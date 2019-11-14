Himesh Reshammiya: Remixes shouldn't be stopped

Himesh Reshammiya is back — with his signature cap, nasal twang and his old ditty. Even as detractors argue that the countless reprised versions of old gems is a sign of the music industry's creative bankruptcy, the actor-singer-composer has revisited his 2006 chartbuster from 36 China Town, Aashiqui mein teri, for his next, Happy Hardy Aur Heer. "This is Aashiqui mein teri 2.0 as it has a fresh tune. Of the six phases in the song, three are completely original while we have retained the [original composition] for the remaining part. Since my fans love to see me in my cap avatar, I decided to don the look for this song. I have also retained the nasal twang that they like so much," says Reshammiya of the song that drops online today.

Tell him how his peer Vishal Dadlani has continually criticised the trend of remixes, and Reshammiya tries to view both sides of the argument. "I agree that there is a creative bankruptcy, but I don't think remixes should be stopped. Vishal is justified [in his stand]. If due royalty and due credit are given, and the necessary permissions taken, then there should not be any issue. However, when the credit is given to the original composers, it has to be prominently [displayed], instead of being mentioned in small [font size] on YouTube. I also feel that [those recreating a song] should seek the permission of music composers, and not just the music label."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates