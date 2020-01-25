Search

Himesh Reshammiya: Salman Khan gave me a break when no one believed in me

Updated: Jan 25, 2020, 07:31 IST | Letty Mariam Abraham | Mumbai

Happy Hardy and Heer actor-musician Himesh Reshammiya takes a pledge to only compose for Salman Khan-backed ventures

Salman Khan and Himesh Reshammiya
Having repeatedly reiterated his gratitude for Salman Khan, singer-composer-actor Himesh Reshammiya — who got an inroad into Bollywood due the superstar — has declared that he will only compose music for Khan's movies. The Happy, Hardy and Heer actor made the revelation on the music and chat show, Pro Music Countdown. "Salman gave me a break when no one believed in me. My father [Vipin Reshammiya, producer] and Salman were to do a movie together, and that is when he met me. In that moment, he saw something in me that even I hadn't. For that, I will forever consider him my godfather and mentor. As for my oath of never composing for any other actor apart from Salman, [I took that] because there are many talented composers out there. Salman is someone I can never deny working for."

Reshammiya's compositions will be heard in Prabhudheva's Khan-starrer, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, which is set to release on Eid. The film also stars Disha Patani, and Randeep Hooda.

