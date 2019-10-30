Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer to have a grand trailer launch

The release date of Himesh Reshammiya's Happy Hardy and Heer is January 3, 2020, and the trailer will be launched in 12 cities of India with Happy Hardy and Heer concerts starting from November.

The success of the music of Happy Hardy and Heer will be taken one notch higher with promotional concerts happening in 12 cities by the rockstar singer-composer actor Himesh with his team from November onwards.

The songs of Happy Hardy and Heer have become hugely popular due to great melody with Ranu Mondal's Teri Meri Kahani becoming an epic success. The remix video of Teri meri Kahani and the blockbuster hit Ashiqui Main Teri 2.0 will also be released soon.

A huge music success bash is also on the cards. Talking about the film Himesh says, "I'm very happy with the way the music has worked for the film, Happy Hardy and Heer is a beautiful love story and I'm very happy with the film, too, which releases on 3rd Jan 2020. I will reveal the trailer at the concerts in November and it's going to be a very new experience promoting the film differently by interacting with the audience with a one to one connection. Since the songs of Happy Hardy and Heer are hits it's going to be fun performing to the blockbuster hit song and its remix of teri meri kahani with my team with a live audience and also heeriye and recreated version of Ashiqui mein teri 2.0."

Happy Hardy and Heer is Produced by Deepshikha Deshmukh and Sabita Manakchand, directed and choreographed by Raka and the movie releases on 3rd Jan 2020 worldwide.

