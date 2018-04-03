Himmanshoo Malhotra: I feel birthdays are very exciting for an individual

Himmanshoo Malhotra reveals why he loves celebrating his birthday

Actors in the tinsel town are always busy when it comes to celebrating their birthdays. But there is someone who is always excited for his birthday every year. We are talking about actor Himmanshoo Malhotra who is heading to Bollywood, after a cameo in the crime-thriller Wajah Tum Ho, he has been signed on by Sooraj Barjatya.

When asked about how does he feel when his birthday arrives, Himmanshoo said, "Birthday is always very exciting for any individual. You always feel that day you going to receive a lot of wishes and a lot of pampering by your family members, by your friends and colleagues. I think everybody is very excited about their birthday. So I always get extremely excited about what's going to happen or what we are going to do. Sometimes the expectations do get fulfilled and sometimes not. This time it has been fantastic. I am here with my very close friends Naman Shaw and Shobit Atre in Alibuag, chilling and enjoying ourselves. Last night also we celebrated my birthday we went to Moonshine, I, Mohit Malhotra and of course my best friend Amruta. We also celebrated some part of it at home. Amruta decorated the inner space for the birthday celebration. And of course, a lot of gift are coming from everywhere. So birthday has been fabulous."

On being asked about his memorable birthday, he says," I think each birthday is memorable but I think last to last year Amruta my wife had done something special post Naach Baliye. I think it was in 2016 when she had called all our friends from Nach Baliye and when I enter the place in Bandra, each one of them had flowers and cards in their hand and they were waiting for me. Each and everyone was giving me a red rose and was welcoming me. We had a lavish party."

Himmanshoo further shared about the gifts he got on his birthday," I do not gift anything myself on my birthdays. My wife gifted me a beautiful platinum ring which I am wearing right now."

He also shared that, "At this point of time, work becomes very important these days. So as an artist, you want to work more. Let's see now what comes next as I finished shooting for a movie now. Looking for more work and of course share and grow, the organisation I founded to become bigger and better and it aims at helping a lot of people and giving them a new perspective on life."

His Rajshri film's friend's (Ad's) did something extra special for him, he says," Yesterday only, few of my friends from Rajshri Films made a video call and started dancing and singing a song for me. It was an amazing gesture, very kind and sweet"

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates