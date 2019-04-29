Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes inspired dolls out in the market, Ekta Kapoor reacts

television

Ekta Kapoor shared the news on Instagram and was excited about her show's characters getting dolls inspired by them

Hina Khan and Erica Fernandes. Pic/Hina and Erica's Instagram accounts

Dolls inspired by characters of Ekta Kapoor's show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, have hit the shelves. The producer shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "What bigger compliment for these iconic characters. Thank you, people, for the love. Komolika and Prerna dolls. What is your pick? (sic)."

Hina Khan, who plays the antagonist, Komolika, also posted pictures of her lookalike on social media and wrote, "Wow." Erica Fernandes, who is seen playing the titular character of Prerna, is thrilled. The drama is a reboot of Kapoor's 2001 show, which starred Shweta Tiwari, Cezanne Khan, and Urvashi Dholakia.

Although Hina Khan's character of antagonist Komolika is gaining prominence, rumour mills were abuzz that she is taking a break from this daily soap. It was further reported that she will be concentrating on her film and will prioritise that over television shows.

Later, Khan assured her fans that while she isn't quitting Kasautii she will be taking a break of 5-6 months from the show. She added that she has taken up an offer for a movie, but will be back on the show whenever her character Komolika is required. In an interview with mid-day, Hina had said that Ekta Kapoor wanted to cast her in a negative role, as she was bored of seeing Khan as the good bahu. She added that Komolika was one of Ekta's favourite characters.

