Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal are holidaying in Rajasthan and setting couple goals

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Given how celebrities can have grueling schedules and seldom get time to take a break, Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, the very popular couple of the entertainment industry, have finally taken out time from their busy schedule and traveled to Rajasthan for a much-needed vacation.

Taking to her Twitter account, she shared two pictures and captioned the tweet- Us, followed with a heart. Given the picture reflects a ray of sunshine seems a metaphor that perfectly describes their relationship and how they both complete each other.

Take a look at the tweet right here:

And taking to her Instagram account, she shared some solo pictures where she could be seen enjoying her cup of coffee and the ambiance of Pushkar. She wrote- Me and my coffee, camouflaging with nature to be at peace. Take a look right here:

And a few months ago, Rocky also tweeted a picture with Hina and wrote- I truly exist as I live with you. There is no before and will never be an after my love, check out:

#LoveNess

I truly exist as I live with you.

There is no before and will never be an after my love @eyehinakhan âÂ¤ï¸Â pic.twitter.com/dGmAulNeG2 — ROCKY (@JJROCKXX) July 20, 2019

Hina Khan is currently busy with Vikram Bhatt's film Hacked that marks her debut in Bollywood. She announced the release of the film on her Instagram account with a picture with the director. Have a look right here:

Are you excited to see her on the big screen?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates