Hina Khan: Bollywood looks down upon TV actors

She did television for over a decade and has featured in Hindi films, but actress Hina Khan fails to understand why small screen stars are looked down upon in Bollywood. Talking about why there is hardly any bond between Bollywood and the small screen industry, Hina told IANS: "Well, we are ready to work if given an opportunity. I am not the right person because I come from both the mediums. I have done theatrical films, I have done digital (films) and then I have done television for the longest time."

"So, I am somewhere in the middle and I can speak on both the cases. What I see after all these years is that we (TV stars) are looked down upon. I don't know why," she added.

Hina even made a debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, following which there was criticism about her appearance from sections of the media. "For me, I always mentioned things change because I hit the Cannes (red) carpet. I set an example for television. It became huge news and then other things happened. The whole industry came together and fought for me. But why are we looked down upon? I just don't get it," she said.

Hina, who rose to fame with her performance as Akshara in the show "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai", added: "I walked the carpet and some stupid comparison is done. Why? Had it been some film star's son or daughter it wouldn't have happened. It gives a clear sign that they look down upon us."

