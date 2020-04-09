Hina Khan has the best birthday wish for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-star Rohan Mehra

For all those who think Hina Khan's claim to fame happened with Bigg Boss 11 or Khatron Ke Khiladi 8, think again. It was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai with Rohan Mehra that made her a household name. The serial soared the TRP charts and became massively popular. And today, Mehra celebrates his birthday, the man who spearheaded the show with Hina. And she had the best birthday wish for her former co-actor.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a collage of more than nine images that would be a perfect nostalgic trip for her, the birthday boy, and all their fans. We are sure you don't want to miss it.

Have a look right here:

But since we all are quarantined, how is Rohan celebrating this special occasion? Well, he has taken to his Instagram account to share the news. Have a look:

We would like to extend our wishes to the actor and wish him a lot more success!

