Hina Khan: Humko Tum Mil Gaye is one of those beautiful songs which is going to give out a beautiful message

Hina Khan's 'Humko Tum Mil Gaye', which is an upcoming romantic music video featuring her alongside Dheeraj Dhopar, has a very beautiful and strong message to give out. From showcasing a lot of love, motivation, inspirational support and a lot of positivity as well, the video is filled with a lovely vibe and a feel-good feeling, which is definitely going to touch numerous hearts.

Speaking about the message the song is set to give out, Hina shares, "I love stories which give out meaningful messages, and fortunately, Humko Tum Mil Gaye is one of those beautiful songs which is going to give out a beautiful message. While it does showcase true love between the couple, the theme also emphasizes on trust, confidence, motivation and mainly having faith in yourself to do the best in life that you can. I honestly feel that such lovely content to watch in times like these is a major positive boost, and I sure that Humko Tum Mil Gaye is going to radiate lots and lots of good and feelings to everybody out there."

The actress, who has acted in family soaps such as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay, and then later on in the reality show Bigg Boss 11, was last seen in Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show Naagin 5.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news