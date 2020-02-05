Hina Khan: I am acquainted with the feeling of being watched

Hina Khan may have made multiple happy appearances as a guest on the ongoing season of Salman Khan-hosted reality show Bigg Boss, but during her stint as participant of the show in 2017, the actor was often reduced to tears owing to its demanding nature. In the midst of promoting her debut Hindi film, Hacked, Khan drew parallels between playing the protagonist, and her time spent in the house, where every move is accounted for.

"The concept of being constantly watched is not new to me since Bigg Boss was a show where we were in close proximity of people we had differences with, and [each action] was being monitored. One feels measured and guarded in the house, and that experience helped me build the psyche of my character in this film," says Khan, who plays a woman who is stalked by a 19-year-old, following a chance encounter with him. "In the house, we were just people put together in bad situations. But in this case, for my character, the bad situation is looming at large. So, I was able to [learn from that experience] to deliver reactions that were as natural as possible. I'd often recall personal moments from the show to arrive at that emotional state."

