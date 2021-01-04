Hina Khan: I am sad that I didn't shoot all of last year. As an actor, I lost a year

Hina Khan made her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked this year and was also seen in the show, Damaged 2. However, both of them were shot before the Coronavirus pandemic hit the globe. She has now revealed that she hasn't shot for anything this year due to the lockdown and won't have any release in 2021 either.

In an interview Hindustan Times, she said, "I am sad that I didn't shoot all of last year. As an actor, I lost a year." She added, "I believe that I lost out on many opportunities, with regards to meeting good people, social gatherings and network. Not meeting people, like we did earlier, makes a lot of difference. You don't know who picks you up for which project based on your connect with them."

Talking about not being able to take up new projects, Khan said, "I lost out on a lot of learning experience as I didn't work on new projects. I don't have any project lined up in 2021 as yet. Yet, I consider myself one of the lucky ones as I had multiple projects release this year."

The actress also confessed that despite stepping out of the house and meeting people, the virus is still on her mind. "Every few days, we hear about actors and technicians testing positive, even ones shooting out of Mumbai. So, working on a set every day and meeting so many people is risky as well. I have been stepping out and working but the virus is always on my mind. I performed at an awards event recently and I was so nervous and petrified, with dancers picking me and dancing in a group."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Inside Photo: Hina Khan 'Dives Into 2021', Shares A Picture With Fans In A Bikini

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.