Hina Khan on Nepotism: No matter if star kids' films work or not, they have back to back films

The debate around nepotism has dominated social media ever since Kangana Ranaut pointed this out in 2017. The debate around the topic only quadrupled after the unfortunate demise of Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14. A lot of Hindi film actors, mostly who didn't belong to a film family, narrated scathing stories of how they were victims of unfair lobbying and groupism that hasn't given the promising artists opportunities to bloom in the industry.

Actor Hina Khan, who has dabbled with television, films, has spoken about the issue. Speaking to India Today about nepotism and how star kids have an upper hand over an outsider in the Hindi film industry, she said, "If I talk about myself, I have done TV, films, web series, music videos and now I am doing a digital film. I am giving my best because I know that I will have to perform well in all my films then someone might notice me. We need to work very hard to get noticed by a big producer or director."

She added, "Star kids or people who are from the industry have the privilege. They won't be affected if one of their films don't work but if I sign one big film and it doesn't work, I won't get another chance. The only difference is, no matter their films work or not, they have back to back films." She also talked about Unlock.

Speaking about it, she stated, "It's a suspense-thriller where an app guides me to do things in order to fulfill my wishes. The user needs to pay a price to get their wishes granted and what happens when the user doesn't do as the app had asked them to do. I am excited to be a part of this film and this is for the first time such a film has been made on this subject."

She was seen in Vikram Bhatt's thriller Hacked earlier this year. She has also been a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

