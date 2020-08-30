Hina Khan on Sushant Singh Rajput's case: At least let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion

Currently, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is looking into the matter of Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide. The actor passed away on June 14 after he was found hanging at his Bandra residence. Ever since then, there have been numerous debates and discussions on social media and news channels about the unfortunate incident.

And now, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Hina Khan has also spoken about the actor, the CBI investigation, and why it would not be fair to attack Rhea Chakraborty. Talking about it, Khan said, "I am not saying don't talk about it but have a balanced view."

She added, "In our country, there are so many other important issues that the media needs to focus on including the Assam floods, rising number of Covid-19 patients, domestic violence, rapes etc." She then talked about Rhea Chakraborty and this is what she had to say.

She stated, "At least, let the CBI investigate and come to a conclusion. You may damage her career forever with accusations. She might not be able to face anyone." The actress then talked about how the world of social media has begun to get toxic over the years and how celebrities are trolled and abused often.

She said, "During and post Bigg Boss, I have been through my share of trolling and abusive language and not by faceless trolls but verified accounts. It was really tough for me to deal with nasty comments. People have judged me by what they see on social media or TV. There are so many things that can add mental stress to people's lives, including celebrities."

She continued, "Many people don't think and simply tweet. What they don't realise is that one tweet can trigger an army of five lakh trolls to attack a certain celebrity. Normal people are inspired by celebrities and verified accounts have added responsibility. One tweet instigates others to chime in."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news