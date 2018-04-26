Hina Khan signs her first project after her stint in Bigg Boss 11

After her tenure in Bigg Boss 11, actress Hina Khan has bagged an acting project, which is a short film



Hina Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/realhinakhan

Television actress Hina Khan became a household name after her stint as Akshara in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After working for eight long years, the actress quit the daily show and participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

Hina Khan undoubtedly won several hearts with her performances and with this, she broke her onscreen 'bahu' image to let her fans see her real side. The actress took to her Twitter handle to announce her next project, which is a short film by Ankoosh Bhatt. She wrote a heartfelt note on her handle saying, "Thank you.. the shoot is on for my short film.. will try and post a picture today from the set and bhasudi will release in next two weeks.. hv a good day (sic)."

Thank you.. the shoot is on for my short film.. will try and post a picture today from the set and bhasudi will release in next two weeks.. ðÂÂÂ hv a good day https://t.co/EqUfNC6u0I — HINA KHAN (@eyehinakhan) April 25, 2018

Well, reports suggest that Hina wasn't chosen based on her acting skills. Her powerful personality in the Bigg Boss 11 house, got her this short film.

When asked when would she tie the knot with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal, speaking on her decision, she said, "On my exit from the show I decided to not think about marriage for three years. We both have our careers and are doing well and now I'm currently busy with something and want to progress with that."

Also Read: With A Glass Of Wine In A Satin Black Dress, Hina Khan Screams Elegance

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates