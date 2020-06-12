Hina Khan spills the beans on who proposed first between her and beau Rocky Jaiswal
In a Q and A session with her fans on Twitter, Hina Khan spilled the beans on a lot of things and also revealed who proposed first between her and her beau Rocky Jaiswal in their relationship!
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal have been in a relationship ever since Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai happened. The show was extremely successful for the actress and her romance with Jaiswal became the talk of the town. The couple keeps sharing its romantic and candid pictures on Instagram and fans cannot stop gaga ever!
Talking about fans, Khan recently conducted a chat session on Twitter and they thronged on the social media site to ask her everything about her professional and personal life, and her likes and dislikes. One of the first with questions that she had to answer was- 'Who proposed first? She or Rocky Jaiswal?'
Have a look at what she had to say to this:
No one to b very honest.. things just happened on its own âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ https://t.co/9ACfLTjUqr— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020
The next one was whether she watches the old episodes of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Well, she wrote- "No I haven't at all." (sic) and this was followed by the monkey hiding his eyes emoji.
A user told her he supported her during Bigg Boss 11 and Sidharth Shukla at the time of Bigg Boss 13. Will the two ever collaborate for a project? Here's her answer:
Thank you ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ— Hina Khan (@eyehinakhan) June 10, 2020
Well you never know, small world you see ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ https://t.co/bn7FpK70Im
Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal celebrated Holi together in March just a few days before the lockdown was about to take over our lives. Jaiswal even shared an intimate picture with the actress on his Instagram account, take a look:
Rocky Jaiswal and Hina Khan Celebrating Holi Together: Picture Courtesy/Official Instagram Account: Rocky Jaiswal
And coming to Khan, she has amassed a staggering 8 million followers on Instagram and celebrated this occasion by cutting a cake. Have a look at her post right here:
View this post on Instagram
8M #InstaFam The family is growing and my love for each one of you is reaching new heights, I never knew existed. I am humbled and filled with gratitude. Thanking everyone from the bottom of my heart, the people who were there from the start and the ones who joined along the way. We now more than ever have the responsibility to act as one, be humble, be loving and be mindful of our journey together so far. #BiggerToBeBetter #StrongerTogether
