Hina Khan: TV actors are looked at as slaves, they work very hard, do double shifts everyday

Hina Khan has become one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. Her appearance at the Cannes Film Festival grabbed a lot of eyeballs and she slayed her look like a diva. However, she has spoken about the gaze of disdain towards the television industry and how TV actors are looked as slaves.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Khan said, "Yes, TV is always looked down upon. It's sad because these are the same people who literally use us and our platform to promote their own projects. TV has the maximum reach. It shows how there's a lot of classism and class divide that exists between the two industries."

She added, "TV actors are looked at as mazdoors, they work very hard, do double shifts everyday almost. They always tell us that we act over the top. But that's the demand of our audience. Give us a chance and let us prove ourselves. We can do the subtle acting, too." And talking to the same portal, she revealed how she lost out on a lot of films due her show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

She stated, "I did a show (Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai) for a really long period. Even during that time, I got a lot of film offers - big, small - which I had to let go of. I lost out on those opportunities when I was doing that show. After that, when I decided to quit the show and move on, it wasn't an easy decision."

She continued, "I have always said that TV gives you really good money so it was a difficult choice to leave all of that. I did YRKKH for 8 years. I have never been offered a huge project or something. There was this one big producer who had once told me, 'Hina, I really want to cast you but when I want to watch you on the Internet, all I can find are those Yeh Rishta videos.' That made me change my viewpoint and I wanted to do things to present a bouquet of my work, so that tomorrow hopefully a big producer can notice me and give me a big film."

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Hina Khan Reveals Having Being A Huge Fan Of Legendary Hollywood Actor Tom Hanks Films

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news