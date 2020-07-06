Hina Khan works out in style

Actress Hina Khan is getting toned in style. Flaunting her back in new photos, she wrote on social media: "At First they will ask, WHY you are doing it..Later they will ask, HOW you did it ! #ToneItUp Be the girl who decided to go for it..#WorkOutWithHinaKhan #WorkOutInStyle."

In addition to a fab body, she also got a new haircut. "Surprise...Dear stress, Good bye. Chopped some Tension off. "NewLook #HairCut #QuarantineEffect," she had written earlier.

Last month, Hina had updated her fans that she had stepped out for a dubbing session at a studio for a web show. On Instagram, she had narrated the experience of working post-lockdown and shared that she "didn't feel safe".

