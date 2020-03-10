Hina Khan's fusion saree is a wardrobe must-have; buy here

Hina Khan is no less than a fashionista. The actress has time and again showed off her forte in the field of fashion and barely disappointed the fashion police. The actress recently graced the Iconic Woman Of The Year Awards 2020 at a plush hotel in Mumbai. Hina won the most inspiring woman of the year.

For the event, Hina opted for a half saree that was of a brown shade. She matched her outfit with strapy blouse with prints. Buy this trendy saree and get your groove on to the next wedding you are going to attend. Shop from a huge range of great kurtas and sarees from Amazon.

Designer Embroidered Saree:

Gain confidence and stay sharp with this golden coloured embroidered saree which is exclusively available on Amazon. These Ultimate Designed Saree are made to utmost comfort. In fact, you can also customise as per your preferences by adding more embellishments to the six-yard. This Saree comes with a Separate blouse piece, which can be stitched according to your taste and preference. Great value Product. Buy this saree at the discounted price of Rs 1,449 only. Shop here.

Ethnic Junction Silk sari with Blouse Piece

This Banarasi silk sari is made up from India's finest Varanasi woven silk. It has a unique gold zari thread with embroidered silk yarn fabric and copper zari thread work with a designer unstitched blouse piece. Ethnic Junction Silk with Blouse Piece sari is available at a discounted price of Rs 1,499. Shop it here

Mimosa Women's Silk sari

Make a bold style statement with this beautiful silk sari. This sari is crafted by skilled hands without compromising on its quality. You can pair this sari with beautiful accessories like jhumkis and a pendant set along with matching heels or flats. Mimosa Women's Silk sari is available at a discounted price of Rs 999. Shop it here

Glory cotton sari With Blouse Piece

This gorgeous multi colour sari is well-crafted with high-quality handloom cotton silk fabric which is comfortable to wear. Gracefully woven by skilled artisans using high-quality threads, this sari makes a perfect addition to your wardrobe for all occasions. Glory cotton sari With Blouse Piece is available at an affordable price of Rs 359. Shop it here

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates