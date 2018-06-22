Hina Khan's summer body is 'in progress'!

Hina Khan is giving serious fitness goals through her latest Instagram picture

Hina Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/realhinakhan

Hina Khan is undoubtedly one of the fittest television actresses we have. The diva always manages to pull off her attire with elan. Heads are bound to turn whenever she makes an appearance. She is completely into fitness and keeps posting videos of her extreme workouts, which has helped get her into a fabulous summer body. With a balance of proper diet and exercise, Hina Khan has managed to achieve muscular arms and an hourglass figure. There's a reason to why she's one of Asia's sexiest women.

Hina posted a photo of hers in a black saree. Needless to say, she looked ultra-glamorous in the low-waist black bordered saree. She captioned the photo as, "Nothing will work unless u make an effort. My summer body is in progress #sareelove (sic)."



She recently bagged the Gold's Award for the Most Stylish Diva. Hina Khan became a household name after her stint as Akshara in the daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. After working for eight long years, the actress quit the daily show and participated in television reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss 11.

She undoubtedly won several hearts with her performances and with this she broke her onscreen 'bahu' image to let the fans see her real side.

