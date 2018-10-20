Search

Hindu organisations condemn Kerala Police action on Sabarimala devotees

Oct 20, 2018, 20:20 IST | IANS

The statement came a day after the VHP also condemned the Kerala Police action over the devotees

Sabarimala

Two Hindu organisations on Saturday joined the Vishwa Hindu Parishad in condemning the alleged action of the Kerala Police on devotees of Sabarimala temple and alleged that the real face of the CPI-M has been exposed.

"The way sanctity, religious belief and the serenity of Sabarimala has been attacked shows the real face of CPI-M," Sanatan Dharm Pratinidhi Sabha and Delhi Sant Mahamandal said in a joint statement.

The two organisations alleged the Kerala Police lathi-charged the devotees. "However, despite the brute force of administration, Kerala government could not force the Hindu devotees to submit. This is a victory of faith and devotion," they said.

The organisations also thanked the devotees saying "they were trying to save the tradition of Sabarimala".

Attacking the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M), they said, "The role of the CPI-M has always remained under question on the issue of saving the rights of women."

The organisations pointed out that the Hindu community has never been anti-women. "But there has been a tradition of temples and one has to respect that. And due to these different traditions, India has unity in diversity," they said.

