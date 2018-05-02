Hindustan FC pip Dynamos 'B' in I-League second division clash

Hindustan FC earned three points as they overcame Delhi Dynamos 'B' 2-1 in an I-League Second Division Group A clash at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday



Hindustan FC earned three points as they overcame Delhi Dynamos 'B' 2-1 in an I-League Second Division Group A clash at the Ambedkar Stadium here on Tuesday. A goal from Asifullah Khan in the dying moments of the game helped Hindustan FC take the 2-1 decisive lead. Seiminmang Manchong had put Dynamos back in level terms with 15 minutes left on the clock, equalising after Thomyo Shimray's strike in the 44th minute.

However, Khan's late strike applied brakes on Delhi Dynamos' unbeaten run in the 2nd Division. Dynamos head coach Fran Perez gave Sukhadev Patil a start in goal while Surya Tirkey, Yagya Kapoor and Simranjeet Singh all came into the starting line-up. It was the hosts, who had the better of the early exchanges as they dominated the play, but Delhi's defence was up to the task, not allowing the Hindustan FC attackers a sight on goal.

But against the run of play, Mayank Deswal could have handed Dynamos the lead but his effort from close range was denied by the Hindustan FC custodian. With a minute left to the end of the first half, a mistake by Dynamos goalkeeper Patil handed Thomyo Shimray a clear sight on goal and he made no mistake to put the hosts a goal ahead. Dynamos introduced Sudipta Malakar in the second half and his introduction almost resulted in a goal, but Krishan Kumar's effort missed the Hindustan FC goal by a whisker.

Dynamos' persistence finally paid off with 15 minutes left on the clock as Krishan's darting run was put to a hold by a foul inside the box. Later, Manchong stepped up to take the spot kick and score his second goal of the campaign. However, the joy though was short lived as with five minutes left to the end of regulation time, Khan's shot from outside the box beat Patil to hand Hindustan FC the lead. The defeat means Dynamos stay 5th in the standings while Hindustan further cement their top spot.

