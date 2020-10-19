Hired ambulance with fake patient used to smuggle drugs, 4 held

In a novel modus operandi, a gang used a hired ambulances with a fake patient to dodge the police on the route from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh to New Delhi. The Delhi police has now arrested four persons and recovered 181 kgs of cannabis, worth around Rs 1.8 crore in the international market.

The Delhi north district police initiated the investigation after it received an anonymous complaint against a bad character active in the Gulabi Bagh area. It was mentioned in the complaint that BC Rajiv was a notorious drug peddler, carried illegal firearms, and is wanted but absconding in an armed robbery case in Prasad Nagar.

Based on the information, the Delhi police raided the house of the accused where they faced heavy resistance with some policemen getting injured. Later, the Delhi police in a series of raids caught many persons with contraband.

After the raids and following sustained investigation, the police received further information on October 17 that drug peddlers Gudepu Nageshwar and Poleju Babu Rao, who are residents of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and Shole Raj, a resident of Mori Gate, were coming to Mori Gate to supply drugs to the local distributors. A trap was laid and four men -- Poleju Babu Rao, Gudepu Nageshwara Rao, Shole Raj and Ramesh -- were arrested.

"Poleju Babu Rao and Gudepu Nageshwara Rao came to Delhi with the cannabis by road in a hired ambulance with a fake patient, where as Shole Raj came to Delhi by air. Shole Raj admitted that he was involved in drug peddling for the last 10 years," DCP North Anto Alphonse said.

