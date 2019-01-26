His best friend just can't let us be

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

My boyfriend and I have been together for six months, and the biggest problem we have is his best friend. For some reason, he has a number of issues with me and believes my boyfriend should be with someone else. He tries his best to talk him out of this relationship and, even though my boyfriend just laughs these suggestions off, there may come a time where he takes his friend seriously and ends this. I am even afraid of starting an argument with my boyfriend about anything, because I know his friend will use that as another excuse to create a rift between us. How do I get his friend to change his mind or, at the very least, mind his own business and leave me alone?

Your relationship with your boyfriend is different from his relationship with his best friend. You may never understand the bond between them, or how your boyfriend evaluates what he says. Having said that, he is still with you despite all the unwanted advice from his friend, which means he has a mind of his own. Trying to change his best friend's opinion of you may be impossible because he isn't close to you and has shown no inclination to try and change how he feels about you. Changing how you are with your boyfriend isn't healthy either, because you are repressing aspects of yourself to try and come across as someone you are not. It makes more sense for you to focus on your boyfriend instead. Be open with him, communicate, share your fears and try understanding each other better. At the end of the day, the two people in any relationship are the only ones who truly know what that relationship is like. If you have communication, honesty and trust, any outside interference is usually just a minor annoyance. Allow him to choose whose advice he takes or rejects.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

