His father doesn't like anything I do

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been married for two years and love my husband very much. We have a great relationship, but the thing that makes life difficult is my father-in-law. He is a widower and lives with us, and spends all his time criticising everything we do. He is never happy with anything I do, finds fault with my cooking, shouts at my husband if he even suggests a holiday, and generally walks around being miserable. My husband knows this is a problem, but doesn't have a choice because he is an only child and can't abandon his father. How do I deal with this? I am afraid of how it will affect my marriage.

Dealing with in-laws is a struggle as old as time, but it doesn't have to affect your marriage if you and your husband take the high road and look at the larger picture. This sounds clichéd, and is, but the fact is your husband has no choice and knows it. Your father-in-law isn't going to change his ways if he hasn't managed to do it all this time, which leaves you with either ignoring his criticism and learning to look the other way, or telling him how you feel and pointing out that respect is a two-way street. The sooner you and your husband talk this out, preferably with your father-in-law too, the higher the chances of the three of you arriving at some sort of compromise that makes life a little more manageable.

