His mood swings bother me a lot

dr-love

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

I have been in a relationship with this guy for six months, and he has terrible mood swings that are really making it hard for me to cope. When he's normal, we have a great time because he's considerate, caring and kind. When he's in a bad mood, he shuts up and doesn't even bother to communicate. I don't know what the problem is because he doesn't tell me what's wrong. When he's okay, and I ask him about his moods, he says he can't control them. I don't know if it's my fault, so I start to feel guilty and this is taking a toll on me. How can I get him to open up more and tell me how he's feeling?

Mood swings are usually a sign of something else, especially if they happen often. They could signify depression, for instance, because a lot of people struggling with this find it hard to explain why they feel sudden moments of acute sadness. To blame yourself for your boyfriend's moods is counterproductive though, first because you aren't doing anything wrong, and second because what he may need most at these times is for you to be normal and allow him to deal with whatever is bothering him in private. Opening up is hard for some people, and may take time, given that you have been together for just six months. Time and trust between you will help him communicate better.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates