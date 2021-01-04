His mother is keen on splitting us up!

My boyfriend of 11 years is a mama's boy, and she will always be a priority for him. I understand this and have learned to live with it. I respect the love he has for her and am not the kind of person who would want to create a rift between them. His mother has never mentioned any problem with me but, lately, after we have seriously been thinking of getting married in the coming year, she has started to hate me as if I have done something terrible. She has started to brainwash my partner, making an issue of the smallest things I do or say, and always makes it seem as if I have some agenda. This is creating trouble between us and leading to constant fights and. He trusts his mother blindly and doesn't seem to understand that she is taking advantage of this. For us to end a long-term relationship because of her seems unfair. I am confused about how to proceed if we plan to get married.

— Cynthia F

It's easy to dismiss this as the insecurity felt by any mother when she assumes that she will be replaced by another woman. It's harder to empathise with where this insecurity comes from. If your partner is willing to end a 11-year relationship because he chooses his mother, you have to evaluate where you stand and how important you are in his life. I suggest you try speaking to his mother as openly as possible. Talk about why she feels the way she does and give her a chance to explain why she thinks you aren't the right person for her son. Sometimes, misunderstandings are never resolved simply because two people can't put aside their egos and talk about things. Speak to your partner about how you feel victimized too, because he needs to give both sides a hearing. This may be a conversation as old as time itself, but you can't avoid negotiating your relationship with his mother, now or in the future.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news